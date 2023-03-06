 Skip to content

Dino V. Xeno - Tower Defense update for 6 March 2023

Bug fixes and animation improvements

  • Fixed an issue where level 1 slicers were always displaying that they were critically hitting, despite not
  • Fixed an issue where Blazers wouldn't indicate when they were critically hitting
  • Small performance streamlining
  • Improved animations of idle towers

