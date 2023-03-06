- Fixed an issue where level 1 slicers were always displaying that they were critically hitting, despite not
- Fixed an issue where Blazers wouldn't indicate when they were critically hitting
- Small performance streamlining
- Improved animations of idle towers
Dino V. Xeno - Tower Defense update for 6 March 2023
Bug fixes and animation improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update