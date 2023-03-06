Patch notes EA 1.0.5 (aka: Silent Firestarter)

Fixed Locator not being able to be picked up if touched angled surfaces.

Removed screen shake for footsteps.

Ammo boxes will have a light indicator for when are filled/empty.

Made easier to pick drops.

Fixed collision issues on level6.

Fixed instances where player can shoot weapons while drawing.

Fixed hostages "dissapearing". While not exactly a bug, they won't run away so players don't think it's a bug.

Replaced zip lines for horizontal moving platforms, until we can come up with a better solution.

Robot won't shoot enemies, when using a lookout, in stealth mode. This caused a few issues but is now fixed.

Silencers are now more effective.

Small level tweaks.

Thanks @Silentrets and @firestarter109 for helping out fixing issues. We fixed everything we can replicate, but for those very very very rare bugs we welcome any type of information to help us solve it.

We will keep squashing bugs and they always take priority.

Also thanks to @Widmer for helping out with concepts for Episode 2.

As there's enough demand, we will focus on creating a good campfire experience first, but we will work on multiple languages and keyboard/gamepad rebinds in the future.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure feedback & suggestions in our Steam Community Hub or in our Discord server !