- Added Fat Bullets gun mod
- Flying corpses how have a dedicated model and no longer fall
- Added Incantor's orb boss relic
- Added Finer Sands boss relic
- Added Good eraser - stat reset item available in castle tab
- Heart hp container now drains to display % of max hp
- Zeus orb enemy
- Added cherub enemy
- Zeus boss
- Added available stat points indicator on equipment tab
- Bug fixes
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 6 March 2023
0.16.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
