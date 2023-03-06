 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 6 March 2023

0.16.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10698973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Fat Bullets gun mod
  • Flying corpses how have a dedicated model and no longer fall
  • Added Incantor's orb boss relic
  • Added Finer Sands boss relic
  • Added Good eraser - stat reset item available in castle tab
  • Heart hp container now drains to display % of max hp
  • Zeus orb enemy
  • Added cherub enemy
  • Zeus boss
  • Added available stat points indicator on equipment tab
  • Bug fixes

