Untold Tales and Legends DLC is out now!

Hi folks,

The latest expansion, Untold Tales and Legends, is now available for purchase. As with all previous expansions, it is optional content, so please take the time to read the information below before making a decision. This will help you make an informed choice and give you a clear idea of what to expect from the expansion.

Fair warning, if you find this post too wordy, the bulk of this expansion might not be to your liking.

The primary focus of this latest expansion is narrative events. As you'd expect, they are both random events that can happen as you explore the world or are initiated by the new NPCs you'll meet in the various towns. These events will test various skills to reward or hinder you, allow you to discover more about the world's lore and history, get to know better individual NPCs, and RP your character a bit more.

There are about 20 new random events and 30 new NPC-initiated events, and while you'll have plenty of opportunities to explore the world and its characters in new and exciting ways, do keep in mind that the world is a vast place. Both these NPCs and random events are spread across the various towns and will require different level and skills to make the most of them that you may not have.

You can't experience the entirety of this expansion in a single playthrough, which I hope will make each of your playthroughs more refreshing.

It's important to keep in mind that although this expansion marks a positive shift towards a more narrative-focused Sandbox experience, it is only the beginning.

When I first started developing Chronicles a few years ago, some people mistook it for a graphically enhanced version of Reborn. However, my primary objective was to push the modding framework to new heights by seamlessly blending card-based combat, storytelling, and Sandbox RPG elements. Achieving this goal as a solo developer is a marathon, not a sprint, and finally this expansion marks for me, the beginning of an exciting journey towards a more immersive setting.

I am grateful for your support throughout this process, and I hope that this expansion will inspire the creation of more narrative mods in the workshop, utilizing the new additions and features brought by this development cycle.

The content of the Untold Tales and Legends expansion is primarily geared towards low to mid-level players. In addition to the new narrative events, the expansion also includes a new island with a mini-storyline that can eventually become your fort. Furthermore, there is a new home upgrade available called the Mercenary Guild, which enables you to acquire some exclusive allies from the Skull Isle town and upgrade your ally card stats from the home interaction.

Naturally, not all the players are interested in delving into the lore, or reading long texts. Chronicles is still primarily a Sandbox game. Hence, in addition to the narrative events, the Untold Tales and Legends expansion includes 300+ new cards and 105+ new enemies, allowing you to enhance your character builds and experience a few extra challenges. You'll also almost always find a dialogue option to immersively disengange from the conversation and the narrative quests.

Alongside the expansion, the free update that comes with it includes several quality-of-life improvements, improved graphics on various aspects of the game, and new card frames.

Overall, the bulk of work during the development of this Expansion, starting after the DLC3 release, was to improve the game's Event, NPC, and Journal systems. And this cycle has added many new modding features related to events, which our modders (and you) will be able to use even if you don't own the expansion.

My personal favorite is the ability to create your own journal entries:

It is important to note that before running the expansion, it is recommended to update your game build to the latest version to ensure compatibility and avoid any issues.

While I have done my best to test everything out, there is always a possibility of minor issues occurring. If you do encounter any issues or bugs, please let me know, and I will do my best to fix them as quickly as possible.

That's all folks! I sincerely hope that you will enjoy playing with this expansion as much as I enjoyed creating it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2310750/Erannorth_Chronicles__Untold_Tales_and_Legends/

Patch Notes - 06/03 # 1.056.5

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Befriend Power/HP not correctly considering the card level.

Fixed an issue with Forced March persisting even after restarting the game.

The reverse caravan route from Rivermoor to Lucina was missing.

Misc Changes

Refactored the code handling the world areas and generating journal entries for better expandability and speed.

Updated the card frames with new versions.

Updated several stages with improved versions.

Added the remainder of graphic assets for DLC4.

When using the Journal's 'View on Map', or Tasks 'Find on Map' buttons, after centering the Map a circle will briefly appear over the target location.

Modding Additions

Tasks added with 'NewTask' via Events will also appear in the player's Journal under 'Active Tasks.

i.e., # NewTask:Embark for the Skull Isle/Crowhaven/To complete this task, talk to Captain Hawke in Crowhaven. Creates a new entry in the player's journal.

You can update a Task entry by calling NewTask with the same Task Name but different details.

i.e., # NewTask:Embark for the Skull Isle/Pelton/To complete this task, talk to Captain Hawke in Pelton. Updates the task in the player's journal.

To remove a task from the player Journal, use 'CompleteTask:[TaskName]' as the event reward using the same Task Name.

i.e., # CompleteTask:Embark for the Skull Isle

Journal Improvements