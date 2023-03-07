Bug Reporter Update

Hi folks! This is just a small update with some utilities to help simplify some of our debugging efforts, along with some small bug fixes.

New in this build:

Adds a "Bug Report" feature to the main game menu. Submitting a bug report automatically handles all of our standard data gathering when bugs are reported; it sends us (anonymous) information about your computer specs, your game log, the current game state, as well as a screenshot.

Revised game menu to make its behaviour more intuitive.

The major quality-of-life change: Made the game's "pause" border a soothing matte red instead of an eye-searing glowing electric orange. (I honestly don't know what I must have been thinking when I first set that up)

Implemented double-click-dragging within text edit widgets, to drag and select by words.

Fixed incorrect collisions vs. road intersections when placing scenery objects.

Fixed the placement of player names for very large character models.

...plus a few other minor bug fixes!

As a general rule, we'd now prefer bug reports to be reported via the in-game bug reporter, when that's possible, because that gets us more information more easily, and should make it much easier for us to see the issues in action and get fixes more quickly! (though of course we'll continue monitoring the discussion boards and our Discord, for issues reported there!)

As always, thanks so much for your time and enthusiasm, everyone!

-T