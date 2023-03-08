Far Away Ver 1.0.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10698944 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for all your support for Far Away! We've just updated the game patch to Ver 1.0.9.

[Update Time]

March 8th, 2023

[Adjustment]

Updated the ending videos of "Daughter of Sand" and "After Story" in the game to the version that includes the names of our crowdfunding backers.

If you have any other questions or concerns, please let us know.

[Additional Information]

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

Thanks again for everything and let us meet in Bedjan!

