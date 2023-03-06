-improved building integrity: castle, walls, towers
-new control settings is available on options and pause menu: the sensitivity of mouse
YOW update for 6 March 2023
Minor improvements#4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-improved building integrity: castle, walls, towers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update