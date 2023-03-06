 Skip to content

YOW update for 6 March 2023

Minor improvements#4

Build 10698928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-improved building integrity: castle, walls, towers
-new control settings is available on options and pause menu: the sensitivity of mouse

