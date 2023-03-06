 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 6 March 2023

Update 1.9.8_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10698861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix multiplayer names rendering super large.
-Fix toggle “Display multiplayer names” not working.
-Fix issue with player icons showing in the wrong position on the map.
-Render player position icons behind the launch site icons so you can see the number if someone is there.
-Display user name when hovering over player position icon.
-Make launch site icons bigger and semi transparent so you can see player position icons behind them.
-Render the multiplayer notification window in front of the map so you can see notifications when the map is enabled.
-You can now pause in multiplayer.

