Update 1.9.8_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

-Fix multiplayer names rendering super large.

-Fix toggle “Display multiplayer names” not working.

-Fix issue with player icons showing in the wrong position on the map.

-Render player position icons behind the launch site icons so you can see the number if someone is there.

-Display user name when hovering over player position icon.

-Make launch site icons bigger and semi transparent so you can see player position icons behind them.

-Render the multiplayer notification window in front of the map so you can see notifications when the map is enabled.

-You can now pause in multiplayer.