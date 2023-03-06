2023.3.6 version update instructions

Thanks for player feedback and comments

We have optimized some content of the game:

Fixed the resource display problem in the hidden ending Corrected the problem of getting wrong props instead of gold coins after winning the game The whack-a-mole game with the man in black can now be skipped by drugs After accepting the task of [Cute Pendant], add a prompt that can be exchanged for medicines by looking for NPCs Optimized the rewards for the bartender's first mission, and added a drug reward

Note: In order to achieve better results, some specific rooms in the game use ion smoke and lighting effects, and only players with nuclear graphics cards entering the room may cause crashes. I'm very sorry, our technical optimization is not good enough, please forgive me.