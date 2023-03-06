 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lunar Mirror:The Pavilion of Desire update for 6 March 2023

2023.3.6 version update instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 10698793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for player feedback and comments

We have optimized some content of the game:

  1. Fixed the resource display problem in the hidden ending
  2. Corrected the problem of getting wrong props instead of gold coins after winning the game
  3. The whack-a-mole game with the man in black can now be skipped by drugs
  4. After accepting the task of [Cute Pendant], add a prompt that can be exchanged for medicines by looking for NPCs
  5. Optimized the rewards for the bartender's first mission, and added a drug reward

Note: In order to achieve better results, some specific rooms in the game use ion smoke and lighting effects, and only players with nuclear graphics cards entering the room may cause crashes. I'm very sorry, our technical optimization is not good enough, please forgive me.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link