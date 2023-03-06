近期修改
- 在各位店主支持下，某家濒临倒闭的电玩店焕发生机，990连抽已上线！
一起来实现卖国产单机游戏赚几百万的梦想！
- 对应调整了部分UI图片和文案
- 修正演出中的一些错误和错别字
制作组正在紧张地优化细节中，因为UI修改、实装、测试需要较长时间，还请各位店主多多包涵！
讨论、攻略等，欢迎加入玩家群【小白兔后援群】：514229057
如果在游戏过程中发现BUG，欢迎加入【小白兔电商bug汇报群】：865789494
