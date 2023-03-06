 Skip to content

Bunny eShop update for 6 March 2023

990连抽已上线！

Share · View all patches · Build 10698762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

近期修改

  • 在各位店主支持下，某家濒临倒闭的电玩店焕发生机，990连抽已上线！一起来实现卖国产单机游戏赚几百万的梦想！
  • 对应调整了部分UI图片和文案
  • 修正演出中的一些错误和错别字

制作组正在紧张地优化细节中，因为UI修改、实装、测试需要较长时间，还请各位店主多多包涵！

讨论、攻略等，欢迎加入玩家群【小白兔后援群】：514229057
如果在游戏过程中发现BUG，欢迎加入【小白兔电商bug汇报群】：865789494

