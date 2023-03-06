 Skip to content

A Smooth Game (Unlike... Life) update for 6 March 2023

Fixed Few things

Build 10698637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some English grammar errors. Doesn't guarantee 100% correct grammar though.

Fixed broken switch. Now it works fine.

