 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 6 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.4.7 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10698617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

Even if your mind is already healed.
I have something very special for you in this update.

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved Fixed Camera System in General. You should not see any "Dead Zone Camera" anymore. Let me know if you do.

  • Changed First SaveRoom Door, so you don't have to get the Copper Key first, to Save your Game. Sorry about that, it was too wild._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

IS THE GAME TOO MUCH DIFFICULT?
LET ME KNOW YOUR THOUGHTS.

I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link