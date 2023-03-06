PATCH NOTES 1.4.7 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors!

Even if your mind is already healed.

I have something very special for you in this update.

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved Fixed Camera System in General. You should not see any "Dead Zone Camera" anymore. Let me know if you do.

Changed First SaveRoom Door, so you don't have to get the Copper Key first, to Save your Game. Sorry about that, it was too wild._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

IS THE GAME TOO MUCH DIFFICULT?

LET ME KNOW YOUR THOUGHTS.

I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!