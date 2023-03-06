Carth Alpha 1.94B1
~UI Fixes on main menu
~Fixed Npc Sliding bug
~Map Work
~Fixed bug where before spell animation odd grabbing animation would fire
~Basic NPC Movement and brains setup
~Fixed UI styling for looting and NPCS
~Added Dragons in Flight
~Fixed Fruit merchant LODS
~Fixed NPCs able to be pushed around
~Fixed some navmesh issues
~Atmospheric changes
~Night time overhaul
~Fixed issues with night time settlement lighting
~Fixed bugs related to mesh issues
~Fixed Bug where locked on target would stay locked on after death
~Added Enemy indication of who is targeted
~Added switching of targeted enemies
~Fixed Game Decision UI Issues
~Fixed Issue with Sound System and UI showing incorrect numbers
~Reorganized Character Creation
~Fixed Options menu UI Not filling screen
Changed files in this update