Carth Alpha 1.94B1

~UI Fixes on main menu

~Fixed Npc Sliding bug

~Map Work

~Fixed bug where before spell animation odd grabbing animation would fire

~Basic NPC Movement and brains setup

~Fixed UI styling for looting and NPCS

~Added Dragons in Flight

~Fixed Fruit merchant LODS

~Fixed NPCs able to be pushed around

~Fixed some navmesh issues

~Atmospheric changes

~Night time overhaul

~Fixed issues with night time settlement lighting

~Fixed bugs related to mesh issues

~Fixed Bug where locked on target would stay locked on after death

~Added Enemy indication of who is targeted

~Added switching of targeted enemies

~Fixed Game Decision UI Issues

~Fixed Issue with Sound System and UI showing incorrect numbers

~Reorganized Character Creation

~Fixed Options menu UI Not filling screen