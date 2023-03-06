 Skip to content

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 6 March 2023

2023-03-06(v1.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 10698511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix issue where "new" label does not appear when applying a mode
-Change to show records for current mode in the music select
-Change to display current speed when adjusting speed in-game
-Fix bug where special key settings are not applied
-Fix screen transition animation bug
-Modify result screen
-Fix bug where the selected pack changes with "a" and "d" even after selecting a pack in the pack selection screen.

