Polishing and bug fixes patch

Polishing:
-Updated the text and fixed the grammar for all abilities.
-Updated item forge text descriptions.
-Added more grass and details to the land near Dead Island.
-Added more grass and details in the area near the Underworld entrance.
-Increased player detection for some enemy types.
-Added new audio for plagued enemies.
-Added new audio to Rusalka ghosts.
-Added a torch to the character's inventory after respawn.
Bugfixes:
-Fixed a bug where the player could end up with a quest item after the quest is solved.
-Fixed a bug with doors that were open while locked in Green Hill Village.
-Fixed a bug with some animations for enemies who use bows.
-Fixed a bug where spell tooltips were visible for locked spells.
-Fixed a bug where music on Dead Island would reset near the entrance.
Changed files in this update