 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 6 March 2023

Polishing and bug fixes patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10698207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Polishing:
-Updated the text and fixed the grammar for all abilities.
-Updated item forge text descriptions.
-Added more grass and details to the land near Dead Island.
-Added more grass and details in the area near the Underworld entrance.
-Increased player detection for some enemy types.
-Added new audio for plagued enemies.
-Added new audio to Rusalka ghosts.
-Added a torch to the character's inventory after respawn.

Bugfixes:
-Fixed a bug where the player could end up with a quest item after the quest is solved.
-Fixed a bug with doors that were open while locked in Green Hill Village.
-Fixed a bug with some animations for enemies who use bows.
-Fixed a bug where spell tooltips were visible for locked spells.
-Fixed a bug where music on Dead Island would reset near the entrance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link