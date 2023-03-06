Polishing and bug fixes patch

Polishing:

-Updated the text and fixed the grammar for all abilities.

-Updated item forge text descriptions.

-Added more grass and details to the land near Dead Island.

-Added more grass and details in the area near the Underworld entrance.

-Increased player detection for some enemy types.

-Added new audio for plagued enemies.

-Added new audio to Rusalka ghosts.

-Added a torch to the character's inventory after respawn.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where the player could end up with a quest item after the quest is solved.

-Fixed a bug with doors that were open while locked in Green Hill Village.

-Fixed a bug with some animations for enemies who use bows.

-Fixed a bug where spell tooltips were visible for locked spells.

-Fixed a bug where music on Dead Island would reset near the entrance.