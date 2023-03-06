Disassembler Mode Released

The new mode turns the gameplay upside down.

Instead of raw ores and liquids, planets provide composite resources that need to be disassembled into primary ingredients and used to create what the colonists demand.

Another important change in this mode is that the demand on the planets will increase with each new level. Instead of a fixed consumption of 1/s, the demand will be between 1 and 12 units per second. Global supply and demand are balanced in terms of basic resources.

This mode is recommended for experienced players.