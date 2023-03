Hey lads,

I have fixed a bug that would not let you close the game menu on Omaha, Rekrut difficulty, once you opened it. I have checked all maps for said issue and could not find any further bugs, thus the game should work as intended now.

Special thanks to 1stHeretic for reporting the bug!

I apologize for the inconvenience, please let me know if any other issues occur.

Have a good one!

Zuck