巴克斯的庆典 update for 6 March 2023

Bacchanalia Official Announcement | Mar.3, 2023

We have adjusted and optimized some of the content, please see below for details.

[Fixed]

  • Fixed the problem of voice misalignment.

[Optimized]

  • Optimize the sound quality of BGM and voice, and unify the volume.
  • Optimized some art performances.

