Bacchanalia Official Announcement | Mar.3, 2023

We have adjusted and optimized some of the content, please see below for details.
[Fixed]
- Fixed the problem of voice misalignment.
[Optimized]
- Optimize the sound quality of BGM and voice, and unify the volume.
- Optimized some art performances.
