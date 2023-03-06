Sword&Magic update

This update

Added the function of continuing the game when the background is suspended and the game is minimized. You can hang the game in the background while doing other things, and the game will continue to automatically perform operations such as killing monsters and clearing levels. Added the function of hiding the dialog box. You can click the triangle button in the dialog box to hide the dialog box. After hiding, you can take screenshots at will, and enjoy pure color content in pure mode.

We welcome everyone to share their playing process and experience in the community. At the same time, if you encounter any problems during the game, you can post a message in the community, and I will reply as soon as possible. Meeting the needs of players has always been our goal! ! Hope you all like this game.

If you encounter problems during the game, please contact me as soon as possible or post it in the community, and I will see it and make changes as soon as possible.

We will follow up to observe the problems in the game, give us feedback from everyone, and further improve the game to ensure everyone's playing experience.