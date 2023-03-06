 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 6 March 2023

v0.11.48

Build 10697864 · Last edited by Wendy

  • One additional item added to the seasonal event store.
  • Loot drop calculations adjusted to allow for common and rare items to still be possible at high treasure find items.
  • Fix: Seasonal hero's passive skill registering as active in skill gems.

