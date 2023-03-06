 Skip to content

Many Minigames update for 6 March 2023

Know the Balkans and version 0 of Overworld - Weekly Update Mar 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Know the Balkans

The newest minigame! Learn where North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are on a map of the Balkans. Each time you play the target country is randomized.

Overworld

It is very early days for the overworld and I plan on focusing on it for the next many weeks. In order for you to be able to test it out while I'm developing it I've added an Overworld button to the main menu.

At the moment you can walk around and dance and that's pretty much it. I promise the Overworld will make more sense over time!

