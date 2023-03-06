Hotfix: March 5

Some quality of life changes and a bugfix:

Added an option to have indicators for climbing trees while in map mode. This is on by default. When you open the map you will now see a green indicator under trees that can be climbed and bushes that can have a blind. Extended the view distance while in a treestand. When a player enters a stand the view will now zoom out to provide a greater window for both shooting and scouting. Changed deer behaviour that was resulting in a graphical error. Deer used to bounce into each other and this would cause flickering or them to hang up. Now deer can pass through each other. This also means that deer can be stacked on screen. When this happens the first deer hit by a bullet will be killed so be careful if there is a specific buck you're aiming at and they are stacked with a doe.

I've also been working on a free hunt mode due to popular request. This is a map that's 4 times the size though it is not randomized (it wouldn't be too difficult to make some more of these for variety though). This would include all animals, though the deer behaviour will need to be scaled down slightly due to logistics. I should be able to have this out in a beta form in game quite soon.