 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Code Rivals update for 6 March 2023

Patch 0.3.23.03.05a - Early Access First Month Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10697760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Redesign of the User Interface

Fixed many physics glitches on levels 6 and 7

Fixed incorrect scaling on monitors with non 16:9 aspect ratio

Many minor bug fixes

Removed voiceover on tutorials

*multiplayer updates should go live in 1 or 2 days

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link