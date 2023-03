Share · View all patches · Build 10697746 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 03:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Long time no see guys!

The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update five songs: "Moonlight" ,"HATEN CODE 583" , "東风稻荷"







Inferno Difficulty

Update 8 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:

(1)this club is not 4u

(2)brain power

(3)I AM WEAPON

(4)One Way Street

(5)The Mountain Eater

(6)Vantablack

(7)YInMn Blue

(8)Forever loved