3/5 Catchup

More of the same here. To catch up on the last bunch of descriptionless updates- bug fixes. Mostly. I also added a few reskins for stuff this time and a new player icon. I was having fun goofing around in my sprite editor and tweaked a few of the more boring images. May be a few more of those coming down the pipes still, as it's been an enjoyable simple task lately.

Someone also pointed out how obviously abusable Cannibalize is against the Crystal. For now, it's capped at 4 triggers per battle. It's still very good in that battle, and really capping healing in the game is generally going to be healthier so I don't feel too bad about it.

Things will generally still function as expected, though give something a reread if you're surprised. For the most part though, eventless updates are probably just me cleaning up some unusual scenario that had been playing out unpredictably.