What up pimps. Huli here. Got a small patch to fix a couple of bugs here. For some reason Steam decided that players need to redownload a big portion of the game again instead of just the small parts that I changed so... ANYWAY, here's the changelog!

Changelog

-fixed crash when replaying cowgirl scene during Morgan's lust route

-fixed (hopefully) Kayley's sprite at wrong position after dinner scene

Also, check out my new game Plastic Soul!