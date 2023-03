Share · View all patches · Build 10697660 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 02:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Under game options there's now a checkbox "disable survival mechanics" to disable the energy, mood, and hunger mechanics.

There will be more options/customization in the future; this is just a quick and temporary fix for those whose experience was negatively impacted by mandatory survival

Also fixed an unrelated issue causing the game to take a long time to load at startup