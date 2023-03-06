Anica Patch V2.2.A is now live

Hi everyone i just update a small patch to fix some bugs ,
Anica V2.2.A
-Fix Stage 10 Elder Niu Boss will bring forward his special attack to next battle bug.
-Fix Staney Forest Stage appearance that some of them doesn't play there animation.
-Readjust Toki stats where i find he dodge quite well for a healer -_-" so im going to nerf his dodge rate
If any of you have your save file deleted after patching do send me a email of your level, gold and up what stage that you have unlock. ill personally email you a save file with the missing resources. email me at otakulah@outlook.com
Changed files in this update