PolyRoyale update for 6 March 2023

Update Ver. 1.0.4b - 23

Update Ver. 1.0.4b - 23 · Build 10697510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update includes more vehicles and fixes.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Fixed double parachute when jumping from the plane.
  • Endless Deathmatch was started twice in a row, this has been fixed.

New

  • Ki now starts delayed after the plane jump.
  • The jump location was changed on the aircraft.
  • Endless Deathmatch, Kills are reset after each death. ( Preparations for Achievements )
