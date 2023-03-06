Update Ver. 1.0.4b - 23

This update list only shows relevant things that might be of interest to the user.
This update includes more vehicles and fixes.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Fixed double parachute when jumping from the plane.
- Endless Deathmatch was started twice in a row, this has been fixed.
New
- Ki now starts delayed after the plane jump.
- The jump location was changed on the aircraft.
- Endless Deathmatch, Kills are reset after each death. ( Preparations for Achievements )
Follow me on social media! Thank you
- Discord https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Twitter https://twitter.com/Flitzpiepe_o0
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KeepUpSurvival
Changed files in this update