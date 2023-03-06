Update Notes for March 6th

A new update just went live:
- Mithril and adamantite mines now spawn enemy camps that must first be defeated to use the mines
- Improve the displayed intentions of each AI character
- Fix wrong item descriptions
- Fix a bug that had shouts of large characters apply multiple times
- Fixed a bug that prevented refinements when the storage of another material was full
- Improved Griffon skill prerequisites
- Game now does not show pointless hints to build a building when you already have an upgraded version of it
Thanks to everyone who gave feedback or reported bugs!
Changed files in this update