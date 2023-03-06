 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infested Fortress update for 6 March 2023

Update Notes for March 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 10697490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update just went live:

  • Mithril and adamantite mines now spawn enemy camps that must first be defeated to use the mines
  • Improve the displayed intentions of each AI character
  • Fix wrong item descriptions
  • Fix a bug that had shouts of large characters apply multiple times
  • Fixed a bug that prevented refinements when the storage of another material was full
  • Improved Griffon skill prerequisites
  • Game now does not show pointless hints to build a building when you already have an upgraded version of it

Thanks to everyone who gave feedback or reported bugs!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link