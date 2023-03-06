 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 6 March 2023

Version 0.0.63 - Simplifed Math + Spanish + Portuguese

Share · View all patches · Build 10697467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - v0.0.63

New Content:

  • New Card: DefTech-Protection - Shield Field
  • New Card: Rifle - Tune Weapon - Starter

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalance: Buffed Determination to 2 Energy per turn
  • Rebalance: Buffed Reverse Polarity to simplify Math
  • Rebalance: Fuel for the Fire. More X-Scaling. Simplified. Minor buff
  • Rebalance: Hearts Aflame. Buffed and simplified. More X-Scaling
  • Rebalance: Incentive Manager Buffed. Now has 1 Resource Gain per Turn
  • Rebalance: Massive Shield Burst has better X-Scaling. Minor Nerf. Simpler to read
  • Rebalance: Nerfed Transverse Pulse. Now non-X cost. Only gives 1 Stun
  • Rebalance: Reworked Growing Power. Buffed as late game card. Also easier to read
  • Rebalance: Simplified and Recurved Anima Imperium. Better X-Scaling
  • Rebalance: Simplified Flaming Pillar math. Has more X-Scaling. Minor Buff
  • Rebalance: Simplified Super Charge. More X-Scaling
  • Programming: Allows AIs to utilize new negative armor/resistance to their benefit

Player Aids:

  • Tutorial: Added button to play current tutorial info slide again
  • Tutorial: Removed old outdated lines in X-Cost fight
  • Tutorial: X-Cost Battle. Added Cycle Visual Hint and wired up battle comments

Card Improvements:

  • Card Wording: Added Unhighlight for Power Surge if no Energy
  • Card Wording: Devasting Inferno. Improved math clarity/simplicity
  • Card Wording: Mesmerizing Display. Magic -> Power
  • Card Wording: Omnislash. Slight clarity inmprovement
  • Card Wording: Other very minor math clarity tweaks
  • Card Wording: Slightly increased clarity of All-Out

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Added Finisher Rule panel to Augments
  • UI: Distinct Status Bar Icons for Negative Armor and Resistance
  • UI: Enemy Detail Panel show Resource Gain per turn

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Added Level Up Screen Art Background

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Can now get the final Steam achievement
  • Bug Fix: Double Music in Anton Hologram cutscene fixed
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Auto-Select Language on Start
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Softlock that's possible if a hero with a Start of Turn card is disabled at their turn start
  • Bug Fix: FMOD Init on Fresh Install
  • Bug Fix: Fortify now isn't blocked by own Aegis
  • Bug Fix: Handles possibility of a Blank Stat adjustment data error gracefully
  • Bug Fix: Steamworks Initialization Race Condition Fixed
  • Bug Fix: Text placement for Tutorial Main Story enlarged node is fixed

Project:

  • Project: Finished Spanish and Brazil Translation QA
  • Project: Updated 2 More Steam Screenshots
  • Localization: Centralized Language Config. Enabled Spanish and Portuguese

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Limit to Showing 3 Unlock Notifications at once

