Version 0.0.63 - Simplifed Math + Spanish + Portuguese

Patch Notes - v0.0.63
New Content:
- New Card: DefTech-Protection - Shield Field
- New Card: Rifle - Tune Weapon - Starter
Balance Changes:
- Rebalance: Buffed Determination to 2 Energy per turn
- Rebalance: Buffed Reverse Polarity to simplify Math
- Rebalance: Fuel for the Fire. More X-Scaling. Simplified. Minor buff
- Rebalance: Hearts Aflame. Buffed and simplified. More X-Scaling
- Rebalance: Incentive Manager Buffed. Now has 1 Resource Gain per Turn
- Rebalance: Massive Shield Burst has better X-Scaling. Minor Nerf. Simpler to read
- Rebalance: Nerfed Transverse Pulse. Now non-X cost. Only gives 1 Stun
- Rebalance: Reworked Growing Power. Buffed as late game card. Also easier to read
- Rebalance: Simplified and Recurved Anima Imperium. Better X-Scaling
- Rebalance: Simplified Flaming Pillar math. Has more X-Scaling. Minor Buff
- Rebalance: Simplified Super Charge. More X-Scaling
- Programming: Allows AIs to utilize new negative armor/resistance to their benefit
Player Aids:
- Tutorial: Added button to play current tutorial info slide again
- Tutorial: Removed old outdated lines in X-Cost fight
- Tutorial: X-Cost Battle. Added Cycle Visual Hint and wired up battle comments
Card Improvements:
- Card Wording: Added Unhighlight for Power Surge if no Energy
- Card Wording: Devasting Inferno. Improved math clarity/simplicity
- Card Wording: Mesmerizing Display. Magic -> Power
- Card Wording: Omnislash. Slight clarity inmprovement
- Card Wording: Other very minor math clarity tweaks
- Card Wording: Slightly increased clarity of All-Out
UI Improvements:
- UI: Added Finisher Rule panel to Augments
- UI: Distinct Status Bar Icons for Negative Armor and Resistance
- UI: Enemy Detail Panel show Resource Gain per turn
Art Improvements:
- Art: Added Level Up Screen Art Background
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Can now get the final Steam achievement
- Bug Fix: Double Music in Anton Hologram cutscene fixed
- Bug Fix: Fixed Auto-Select Language on Start
- Bug Fix: Fixed Softlock that's possible if a hero with a Start of Turn card is disabled at their turn start
- Bug Fix: FMOD Init on Fresh Install
- Bug Fix: Fortify now isn't blocked by own Aegis
- Bug Fix: Handles possibility of a Blank Stat adjustment data error gracefully
- Bug Fix: Steamworks Initialization Race Condition Fixed
- Bug Fix: Text placement for Tutorial Main Story enlarged node is fixed
Project:
- Project: Finished Spanish and Brazil Translation QA
- Project: Updated 2 More Steam Screenshots
- Localization: Centralized Language Config. Enabled Spanish and Portuguese
Miscellaneous:
- Coding: Limit to Showing 3 Unlock Notifications at once
Changed files in this update