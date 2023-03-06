 Skip to content

Doomtrooper CCG update for 6 March 2023

v0.11.15

Share · View all patches · Build 10697231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pre-emptive update for upcoming rewards patch. Players may now receive a random card (of a certain rarity) as a reward.

Doomtrooper - Windows Depot 723411
Doomtrooper - MacOS Depot 723412
Doomtrooper - Linux Depot 723413
