Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code update for 6 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Thanks for playing Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code. This update is really small; it only adds a CTA (call to action) for gamers to review EE. If you have not done so yet, please do!

