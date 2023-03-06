 Skip to content

MerFight update for 6 March 2023

0.42.1 Patch - Armor Fix

Small patch that addresses how armor works when getting hit. No more floating armored characters! I also addressed scaling issues with Octonia's normal throw and did overall balance adjustments to damage and scaling in the hopes that combos that use 3 resources (3 meters, 2 meters + 1 pop, etc.) do about 500+ damage on average.

