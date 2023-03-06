 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 6 March 2023

Update Notes for March 5th

Share · View all patches · Build 10697159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest build has audio, image transition, and other fixes through day 6 evening / day 7 morning just before the scene with Rose and Lily (if you're on the harem path). If not, then the latest updates you'll see through sometime in day 6. About 15% of the game or less remains to be updated, which I'm working through quickly. Thanks for your support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1632752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link