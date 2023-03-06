Latest build has audio, image transition, and other fixes through day 6 evening / day 7 morning just before the scene with Rose and Lily (if you're on the harem path). If not, then the latest updates you'll see through sometime in day 6. About 15% of the game or less remains to be updated, which I'm working through quickly. Thanks for your support.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 6 March 2023
Update Notes for March 5th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update