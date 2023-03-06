0.1.9 - The Fixing Continues

Made some visual improvements to Codex.

Added a bandaid fix to infusions not updating on clients when travelling to a new area.

Fixed deck tooltips only working on part of the deck icon. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)

Fixed walls destroyed by burning not syncing up on client and host players properly. (Reported by Zenk and tOke.)

Fixed digger floor break replication. (Reported by Zenk and tOke.)

Fixed Old Digger not visibly vanishing during his cave-in attack. (Reported by Zulo.)

Blast Scepter and Boost Boots can no longer be infused into passive items. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)