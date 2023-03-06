 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 6 March 2023

0.1.9 - The Fixing Continues

0.1.9 - The Fixing Continues

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Made some visual improvements to Codex.

  • Added a bandaid fix to infusions not updating on clients when travelling to a new area.

  • Fixed deck tooltips only working on part of the deck icon. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)

  • Fixed walls destroyed by burning not syncing up on client and host players properly. (Reported by Zenk and tOke.)

  • Fixed digger floor break replication. (Reported by Zenk and tOke.)

  • Fixed Old Digger not visibly vanishing during his cave-in attack. (Reported by Zulo.)

  • Blast Scepter and Boost Boots can no longer be infused into passive items. (Reported by LilLillyFox.)

  • Flintlock can now only be infused into items that have either durability or a reload. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

