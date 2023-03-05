New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.540_Civvies_Return

Mostly just a small hotfix. If you've been having performance issues in recent versions, it may be because the enable reinforcement logging was for some reason turned on. This build should automatically set that back to off if that was the case. But you can also look in Settings, Debug and see if any of the options there are yellow/on if you're concerned.

This one also fixes Civilian Industries to work with the current build of the game, as it's apparently been broken for two builds. There are a couple of other small fixes in here, and then also a balance pass on the Vicious Raider.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll be running a closed alpha starting in hopefully under two months now, so keep an ear out.)