Anemoiapolis update for 5 March 2023

Post-launch patch 1.1

5 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that disabled the 'resume' button when returning to the main menu
  • Removed a situation where the golf course ejects players into the void
  • Removed invisible panel that trapped players in the lower dark pool section
  • Added more scary to the dark pool section
  • Added save dialogues to make autosave more obvious
  • Added more tickets to conference rooms
  • Made tickets easier to pick up when reaching for them

