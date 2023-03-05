- Fixed a bug that disabled the 'resume' button when returning to the main menu
- Removed a situation where the golf course ejects players into the void
- Removed invisible panel that trapped players in the lower dark pool section
- Added more scary to the dark pool section
- Added save dialogues to make autosave more obvious
- Added more tickets to conference rooms
- Made tickets easier to pick up when reaching for them
Anemoiapolis update for 5 March 2023
Post-launch patch 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
