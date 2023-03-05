 Skip to content

Outpost update for 5 March 2023

Outpost 2.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just an overview of the new features since the last post. Some of these features were already live prior to this post!

If you'd like to contribute with your suggestions, join our Discord Server!

Features

  • Added 4 new fishing treasures!
  • Seasons now have their own foliage instead of the generic grass and flowers everywhere
  • Improved seasonal particles and post processing a little, adding to the atmosphere
  • Added a new item effect that improves fishing treasure chances
  • Added an upgrade that grants bonus resources when starting at a later day

Balance

Enemies
  • Drumstick (Chapter 1 Night 20) health: 750 -> 675
  • Larry The Snail (Chapter 1 Night 25) health: 1300 -> 1150
Items (these changes only apply to new items)
  • Trap damage: +15%
  • Trap armor penetration: +15%
  • Bow damage: +10%
  • Bow attack speed: +10%
  • Loot from chests: +10%
  • Chest spawn rate: +10%
  • Runestone spawn rate: +5%
Buildings
  • Cogwheel: 6 Stone -> 7 Stone
  • Windmill: 6 Wood, 4 Stone -> 8 Wood, 4 Stone
  • Corrosive Potions: 3 Wood, 1 Stone -> 2 Wood, 1 Stone
  • Caustic Cauldron: 4 Wood, 5 Stone -> 4 Wood, 4 Stone

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a tutorial bug where cutting down trees until you have no energy left, when asked to mine stone, would soft lock your tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug where used up runestones would not show up as stone on the minimap
  • Fixed a bug where the bow sometimes wouldn't fire when hovering over an enemy's healthbar

