Outpost 2.0.1

This is just an overview of the new features since the last post. Some of these features were already live prior to this post!
Features
- Added 4 new fishing treasures!
- Seasons now have their own foliage instead of the generic grass and flowers everywhere
- Improved seasonal particles and post processing a little, adding to the atmosphere
- Added a new item effect that improves fishing treasure chances
- Added an upgrade that grants bonus resources when starting at a later day
Balance
Enemies
- Drumstick (Chapter 1 Night 20) health: 750 -> 675
- Larry The Snail (Chapter 1 Night 25) health: 1300 -> 1150
Items (these changes only apply to new items)
- Trap damage: +15%
- Trap armor penetration: +15%
- Bow damage: +10%
- Bow attack speed: +10%
- Loot from chests: +10%
- Chest spawn rate: +10%
- Runestone spawn rate: +5%
Buildings
- Cogwheel: 6 Stone -> 7 Stone
- Windmill: 6 Wood, 4 Stone -> 8 Wood, 4 Stone
- Corrosive Potions: 3 Wood, 1 Stone -> 2 Wood, 1 Stone
- Caustic Cauldron: 4 Wood, 5 Stone -> 4 Wood, 4 Stone
Bugfixes
- Fixed a tutorial bug where cutting down trees until you have no energy left, when asked to mine stone, would soft lock your tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where used up runestones would not show up as stone on the minimap
- Fixed a bug where the bow sometimes wouldn't fire when hovering over an enemy's healthbar
Changed files in this update