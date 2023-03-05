Outpost 2.0.1

This is just an overview of the new features since the last post. Some of these features were already live prior to this post!

Features

Added 4 new fishing treasures!

Seasons now have their own foliage instead of the generic grass and flowers everywhere

Improved seasonal particles and post processing a little, adding to the atmosphere

Added a new item effect that improves fishing treasure chances

Added an upgrade that grants bonus resources when starting at a later day

Balance

Enemies

Drumstick (Chapter 1 Night 20) health: 750 -> 675

Larry The Snail (Chapter 1 Night 25) health: 1300 -> 1150

Items (these changes only apply to new items)

Trap damage: +15%

Trap armor penetration: +15%

Bow damage: +10%

Bow attack speed: +10%

Loot from chests: +10%

Chest spawn rate: +10%

Runestone spawn rate: +5%

Buildings

Cogwheel: 6 Stone -> 7 Stone

Windmill: 6 Wood, 4 Stone -> 8 Wood, 4 Stone

Corrosive Potions: 3 Wood, 1 Stone -> 2 Wood, 1 Stone

Caustic Cauldron: 4 Wood, 5 Stone -> 4 Wood, 4 Stone

