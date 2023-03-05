Suburban Warfare Patch

Hello Loopers!
This patch bringing you the first iteration of our new suburbs map and a number of new weapons for you to unlock - check out the full detail below.
Patch Notes
- Soulless Suburbs Map added
- Enemies will be highlighted in subtle red outline when near player to help with visibility
- new weapon icons added
- fix to laser weapons not destroying spore pillars
- laser weapons added for Soldier, Medic, Engineer and Scout - beat hard difficulty with a class to unlock!
- KB Movement keys are now able to be rebound
- Engineer turret CD reduced by 5 seconds
- Class bonus stats added for Scientist and Android
- Scout Class gets 1 second of invulnerability when using Blink ability
- Rain VFX improved on Urban Hell and Soulless Suburbs
