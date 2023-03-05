Suburban Warfare Patch

Hello Loopers!

This patch bringing you the first iteration of our new suburbs map and a number of new weapons for you to unlock - check out the full detail below.

Patch Notes

Soulless Suburbs Map added

Enemies will be highlighted in subtle red outline when near player to help with visibility

new weapon icons added

fix to laser weapons not destroying spore pillars

laser weapons added for Soldier, Medic, Engineer and Scout - beat hard difficulty with a class to unlock!

KB Movement keys are now able to be rebound

Engineer turret CD reduced by 5 seconds

Class bonus stats added for Scientist and Android

Scout Class gets 1 second of invulnerability when using Blink ability

Rain VFX improved on Urban Hell and Soulless Suburbs

