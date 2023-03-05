 Skip to content

Rift Loopers update for 5 March 2023

Suburban Warfare Patch

Suburban Warfare Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Loopers!

This patch bringing you the first iteration of our new suburbs map and a number of new weapons for you to unlock - check out the full detail below.

Patch Notes

  • Soulless Suburbs Map added
  • Enemies will be highlighted in subtle red outline when near player to help with visibility
  • new weapon icons added
  • fix to laser weapons not destroying spore pillars
  • laser weapons added for Soldier, Medic, Engineer and Scout - beat hard difficulty with a class to unlock!
  • KB Movement keys are now able to be rebound
  • Engineer turret CD reduced by 5 seconds
  • Class bonus stats added for Scientist and Android
  • Scout Class gets 1 second of invulnerability when using Blink ability
  • Rain VFX improved on Urban Hell and Soulless Suburbs

What's next?

