Patch notes for 5-Mar

- Fixed bug where chef was getting stuck in basement
- Fixed bug with thieves stealing from the basement
- Fixed bug with adventurers when you start a new day while looking at basement
- Removed cost for deleting walls
- Reduced amount of customers for certain events in the winter tavern
Tavern Master update for 5 March 2023
