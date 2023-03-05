 Skip to content

Tavern Master update for 5 March 2023

Patch notes for 5-Mar

Share · View all patches · Build 10696802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where chef was getting stuck in basement
  • Fixed bug with thieves stealing from the basement
  • Fixed bug with adventurers when you start a new day while looking at basement
  • Removed cost for deleting walls
  • Reduced amount of customers for certain events in the winter tavern

