-
Fixed car freezing after loading it
-
Fixed major clutch bug
-
Fixed disappearing HUD when saving while driving
-
Fixed some map bugs
-
Fixed rear wheels getting "locked" on the "EG6" car
-
Improved the tutorial/tips pop ups
-
Stability fixes
-
Created a steam guide to help with the first play-through
Apex Point update for 5 March 2023
V0.028 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update