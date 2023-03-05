 Skip to content

Apex Point update for 5 March 2023

V0.028 Hotfix

5 March 2023

  • Fixed car freezing after loading it

  • Fixed major clutch bug

  • Fixed disappearing HUD when saving while driving

  • Fixed some map bugs

  • Fixed rear wheels getting "locked" on the "EG6" car

  • Improved the tutorial/tips pop ups

  • Stability fixes

  • Created a steam guide to help with the first play-through

