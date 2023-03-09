 Skip to content

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling update for 9 March 2023

"Look Up and See the Ceiling" Now Available

Build 10696672

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're excited to announce that Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling is now available for $1.99, with a 10% discount on the full version.
Many thanks for your waiting. Please add us to your wishlist for the latest release news and tell your friends about us if you like Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling!

Full-release features:
A short but meaningful story. How will the girl experience the psychological adventure?
All three endings. "To be or not to be." Or just...
Exploration mode. Let's lore about the girl's behind!

We look forward to seeing you on the release day!

