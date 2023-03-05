 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Fair Play update for 5 March 2023

New Parkour Map (Update v0.62)

Share · View all patches · Build 10696645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second map is now available in Parkour mode. It's a variant of the map "Factory". This map is more difficult than the previous one because of the irregular ground. I will make a new trailer later when the music implementation is done (The game really need that).

Improved the ball control logic for irregular ground.

The red power has been improved and now creates a blast making parkour mode easier. For example it is possible to shatter all trucks windows with a well placed shot. Light objects can also be affected even if they aren't directly hit.

Changed files in this update

No Fair Play - Alpha Depot 1771182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link