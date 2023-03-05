New Parkour Map (Update v0.62)

The second map is now available in Parkour mode. It's a variant of the map "Factory". This map is more difficult than the previous one because of the irregular ground. I will make a new trailer later when the music implementation is done (The game really need that).

Improved the ball control logic for irregular ground.

The red power has been improved and now creates a blast making parkour mode easier. For example it is possible to shatter all trucks windows with a well placed shot. Light objects can also be affected even if they aren't directly hit.