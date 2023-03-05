Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.4

Singleplayer Bot

Improved bot detection (prevents the bot from trying to shoot you through walls)

Increased Kick Cooldown from 10 to 20 seconds

Balance Changes

Humans

Reduced ragdoll time for Kick from 6 to 5 seconds.

Dana Hadley

Increased effigy range from 10 meters to 20 meters.

PUPPETS

Leechwoman

Fixed an issue that prevented her leech showing up during her Execution.

Fixed an issue where Leechwoman wouldn’t animate when looking down.

Fixed the Life Steal on her Dagger.

Dagger alternate attack now requires a minimum charge time of 0.25 seconds.

Blade

Stiletto alternate attack now requires a minimum charge time of 0.25 seconds.

Jester

Knife alternate attack now requires a minimum charge time of 0.25 seconds.

Puppet Trunk UI

Fixed an issue that caused the letter (T) to bug out.

Fixed an issue that made it look like Jester’s Dart and Elixir were both locked and equipped at the same time.

Fixed an issue that made it look like Pinhead’s Fists were both locked and equipped at the same time.

Character Select UI

Fixed an issue that sometimes allow players to pick the same character.

Improved human preview model placement.