 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puppet Master: The Game update for 5 March 2023

Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10696630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Singleplayer Bot

Improved bot detection (prevents the bot from trying to shoot you through walls)
Increased Kick Cooldown from 10 to 20 seconds

Balance Changes

Humans

Reduced ragdoll time for Kick from 6 to 5 seconds.

Dana Hadley
Increased effigy range from 10 meters to 20 meters.

PUPPETS

Leechwoman
Fixed an issue that prevented her leech showing up during her Execution.
Fixed an issue where Leechwoman wouldn’t animate when looking down.
Fixed the Life Steal on her Dagger.
Dagger alternate attack now requires a minimum charge time of 0.25 seconds.

Blade
Stiletto alternate attack now requires a minimum charge time of 0.25 seconds.

Jester
Knife alternate attack now requires a minimum charge time of 0.25 seconds.

Puppet Trunk UI

Fixed an issue that caused the letter (T) to bug out.
Fixed an issue that made it look like Jester’s Dart and Elixir were both locked and equipped at the same time.
Fixed an issue that made it look like Pinhead’s Fists were both locked and equipped at the same time.

Character Select UI

Fixed an issue that sometimes allow players to pick the same character.
Improved human preview model placement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link