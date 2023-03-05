 Skip to content

XXX_CYBERRAT_XXX update for 5 March 2023

Patchnotes 2023-04-05

5 March 2023

  • Added +5 min more time before first & second hitman attack the player.
  • Fixed not fully closed eyes in the first cutscene
  • Added additional option to skip dialogues: you can do it now both from the menu (old) and from the chat application (new).
  • Made some in-desktop tutorial text better.
  • Stopped trying to place new windows in the center of the desktop screen (it was buggy depending on user's resolution)
  • Added help text about hacking blog sites.

