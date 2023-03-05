Patchnotes 2023-04-05:
- Added +5 min more time before first & second hitman attack the player.
- Fixed not fully closed eyes in the first cutscene
- Added additional option to skip dialogues: you can do it now both from the menu (old) and from the chat application (new).
- Made some in-desktop tutorial text better.
- Stopped trying to place new windows in the center of the desktop screen (it was buggy depending on user's resolution)
- Added help text about hacking blog sites.
Changed files in this update