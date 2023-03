Share · View all patches · Build 10696577 · Last edited 5 March 2023 – 21:06:13 UTC by Wendy

-Added animations to the display of the Seven Way Out Notes

-More additions to the aesthetic design of the Chaos Trials

-Added a Hint Bubble for the Hash crafting in the Mush Land House

-Added logic to some of the Mush Lands areas

-Removed unnecessary logic within the Mush Lands areas

-Various Adjustments