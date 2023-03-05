 Skip to content

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Game update for 5 March 2023

New Update

Build 10696560

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot Fix:

  • Fix of shooting on Collision failed and blocked Bullet. It has now been fixed and can fire through Collision without impact

  • Fix of Ray Traced lights failing and rendering incorrectly. This has now been fixed and works optimally.

Change:

  • Survival Needs has been temporarily disabled. New feature is on the way and the current feature is disabled until new Survival Needs feature is in place.

  • MT Games Interactive Logo has been modified and added to the game.

MT Games Interactive Team.

