New Update
Hot Fix:
-
Fix of shooting on Collision failed and blocked Bullet. It has now been fixed and can fire through Collision without impact
-
Fix of Ray Traced lights failing and rendering incorrectly. This has now been fixed and works optimally.
Change:
-
Survival Needs has been temporarily disabled. New feature is on the way and the current feature is disabled until new Survival Needs feature is in place.
-
MT Games Interactive Logo has been modified and added to the game.
Changed files in this update