 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Esperia ~ Uprising of the Scarlet Witch ~ update for 5 March 2023

V.1.01.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10696533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where death scenes where replayed each time the player reached the base. It'll be played only once from now on.
-Changes to Alicia's behavior and victory conditions on Ch14, she's less likely to fly to her death
-Remove access to the base between ch11 and 12 for story reasons, players who already saved here should be unaffected and able to play.
-Other minor changes in descriptions and data.

Don't hesitate to post on community tab if you notice a bug / encounter an issue with the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1138211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link