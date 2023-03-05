-Fixed a bug where death scenes where replayed each time the player reached the base. It'll be played only once from now on.

-Changes to Alicia's behavior and victory conditions on Ch14, she's less likely to fly to her death

-Remove access to the base between ch11 and 12 for story reasons, players who already saved here should be unaffected and able to play.

-Other minor changes in descriptions and data.

Don't hesitate to post on community tab if you notice a bug / encounter an issue with the game!