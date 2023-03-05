Patch Notes - BETA - 0.1.0

ADDED
- New UI/Menu system with 100% Gamepad support and on the fly changeability
- All characters now have unique melee attacks (light, medium and heavy)
- Variety of updates to flow of menus
- New camera system! Camera has better hit detection, smoother snap back, automatic blend to forward direction, and more. Soft/hard lock on to target coming soon
- NEW ABILITY - Block (right-click or LB)
- NEW ABILITY - Dodge/Roll (V on Keyboard or B on gamepad while blocking)
FIXED
- variety of bug fixes and optimizations
Changed files in this update