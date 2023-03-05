 Skip to content

Shores of Plunder update for 5 March 2023

Patch Notes - BETA - 0.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • New UI/Menu system with 100% Gamepad support and on the fly changeability
  • All characters now have unique melee attacks (light, medium and heavy)
  • Variety of updates to flow of menus
  • New camera system! Camera has better hit detection, smoother snap back, automatic blend to forward direction, and more. Soft/hard lock on to target coming soon
  • NEW ABILITY - Block (right-click or LB)
  • NEW ABILITY - Dodge/Roll (V on Keyboard or B on gamepad while blocking)

FIXED

  • variety of bug fixes and optimizations

